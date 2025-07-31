Zimbabwe: Chaos in Parliament As Hwende, Molokela Clash With Deputy Speaker Over Committee Shake-Up

Zimbabwe's National Assembly descended into chaos on Tuesday after opposition legislators Charlton Hwende (Kuwadzana East) and Daniel Molokela-Tsiye (Hwange Central) fiercely protested against what they claimed were unconstitutional and politically motivated changes to parliamentary committee leadership.

The heated confrontation which played out in full view of the chamber exposed deep fissures within Parliament.

Trouble erupted after the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Tsitsi Gezi announced a raft of changes to portfolio committee chairmanships which included the reassignment of Hwende from the Public Accounts Committee to the Energy and Power Development Committee.

Hwende immediately objected, rising to his feet with a firm rejection.

"I am not going to allow this Parliament to violate a court order that is before the court. Therefore, I am going to decline this nomination because I am not going to be part of this chaos," charged Hwende

The deputy speaker explained that she was making an announcement on behalf of the Committee.

"You can take your chairmanship. I am not taking a chairmanship that is unprocedural; I decline." said Hwende

He further claimed that the changes were not authorised by his party and violated an existing court order.

"There was no such decision by any political party and we should desist from this kind of behaviour," he insisted.

The Deputy Speaker responded by ruling him out of order but tensions escalated when Molokela-Tsiye attempted to raise his own point of order.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Defying multiple warnings, Molokela-Tsiye continued to demand recognition from the Chair, insisting that the Speaker had a duty to hear his point of order before ruling on it.

"You cannot rule me out before I speak. The rules of this Parliament are very clear. A point of order must be acknowledged before a ruling is made. Read the Standing Rules," he shouted.

Tempers flared as Molokela accused the Deputy Speaker of partisanship alleging that she was acting on behalf of a political faction.

"You are the one running that party," he shouted prompting a storm of inaudible interjections from the floor.

Amid the uproar, the Deputy Speaker ordered Molokela to leave the House. He refused, continuing to speak over her calls for order.

Eventually, the Sergeant-at-Arms was summoned to escort the MP out of the chamber.

"It is enough. Enough is enough. Asifuni kujayelwa," Molokela declared, invoking Zulu for "we do not want to be dictated to."

ZANU-PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi attempted to calm the storm, pleading with the House to maintain parliamentary decorum.

"If there are issues to be resolved, there are better ways. Let us allow business for the people of Zimbabwe to move forward," he urged.