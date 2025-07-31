Zimbabwe: Children of War Veterans Rally for Unity to Drive Vision 2030

30 July 2025
263Chat (Harare)

The Children of Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association (CZLWVA) has called for unity and discipline among its members as it intensifies efforts to contribute to national development in line with President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030.

Speaking during a Mashonaland East Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Marondera on recently, CZLWVA Chairperson Phinious Makombe rallied the children of freedom fighters to guard against divisions and infiltration, while actively participating in nation-building initiatives.

"I urge you all to work together for the association and safeguard it against infiltrators. Let's all shun divisions and have unity of purpose in order to contribute to President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 of leaving no one and no place behind," said Makombe.

He also updated attendees on the recently launched Children of War Veterans Fund noting that preparations for disbursements were progressing well beginning with structures at grassroots level.

CZLWVA advisor and Mudzi West legislator, Knowledge Kaitano echoed the call for discipline and urged members to take up leadership roles within the ruling ZANU-PF party.

"As children of the war veterans, I urge you all to be disciplined all the time. Let's set examples in our society where drug and substance abuse has caused more misery among the youth. Let's go out and preach the dangers of drug and substance use," Kaitano said.

He added: "I encourage you to take up positions in our party ZANU PF in order to carry forward our parents' wishes and aspirations."

The meeting brought together CZLWVA leadership from all nine administrative districts of Mashonaland East Province as the association continues to mobilise towards strengthening its national footprint and preserving the legacy of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.