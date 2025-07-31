Africa: Democratic Bloc Alliance's Head Praises AU Stance Rejecting Forming Parallel Government in Sudan

Port Sudan, July 30, 2025 (SUNA) - The Head of the Democratic Bloc Alliance and Deputy Chairman of the Democratic Unionist Party (origin) in Sudan, Jaafar Al-Sadig Al-Mirghani, has praised the African Union's position on the Sudanese issue and its rejection and condemnation of the formation of a parallel government in Sudan.

Al-Mirghani said, in press statements Tuesday evening, "This is a very commendable position, and this is what is expected from the African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council (PSC), which repeatedly affirms its absolute rejection of any attempts aimed at fragmenting Sudan's unity." Al-Mirghani added, "The African Union's position on the Sudanese issue is an honorable one that can be developed and built upon. The Sudanese people appreciate the efforts the AU has continued to make to bring the Sudanese issue to the forefront and contribute to finding solutions to the crisis."

The African Union Peace and Security Council, at its 1292nd meeting on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, strongly condemned the declaration by the so-called Sudan Foundation Alliance (Ta'asis), led by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, of the formation of a parallel government in Sudan.

The AUPSC rejected any attempt to fragment Sudan.

The Council reaffirmed its respect for Sudan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, urging all AU Member States and the international community not to recognize or provide any support to the alleged parallel government.