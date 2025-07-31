Namibia: Clean-Up Day At Windhoek's Single Quarters Sparks Smiles, Gripes and Calls for Better Toilets

A clean-up campaign was held at Single Quarters, also known as Oshetu Community Market, in Windhoek on Wednesday.

The event was organised by the City of Windhoek, which says the market undergoes a thorough cleaning every Wednesday to maintain a hygienic and welcoming environment for all.

"A dedicated contractor began the cleaning process at 05h00, with vendors joining from 06h00 to clean their individual stalls and surrounding areas. Cleaning continues until the entire area is spotless. To allow for uninterrupted cleaning, the market remains closed during this time," the city says in a statement.

Some vendors have raised concerns about the impact of the temporary closure on their businesses during the cleaning process.

"Why do we have to close the businesses while the cleaning process is ongoing? I have lost many clients today. In this business most clients don't come back as they will go to another area to get food. I hope the City of Windhoek will make changes soon, because I don't like losing money and clients," vendor Adam Ashipala said.

Client Pertus Swanepoel said cleanliness and the safety of clients and workers are very important at the market.

"Sometimes when we come to buy, the venue looks dirty and untidy, and this can be discouraging. I'm happy to see the clean-up taking place. This event will surely help to educate vendors to adhere to hygiene protocols," Swanepoel said.

He said more must to done to improve the market's toilet facilities.

"We as clients needs better toilets. Why must we as clients always have go far and make use of other venues' toilets whenever visiting the market? We want to use the toilets at the market comfortably while eating or buying or food," Swanepoel said.