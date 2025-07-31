Namibia: Cabinet Secretary Moves Eight Executive Directors in Major Ministry Reshuffle

30 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Secretary to the Cabinet Emilia Mkusa on Wednesday transferred eight executive directors (EDs) to new ministries.

Mkusa in a statement said the transfers will be effective from 1 August.

The shuffle includes moving the ED of industries, mines and energy, Ben Nangombe, to the Office of the Prime Minister: Cabinet Secretariat, as an ED without accounting functions.

Moses Pakote replaces him at the mines ministry.

The ED of information and communication technology, Audrin Mathe, moves to the Ministry of Justice and Labour Relations, replacing Nghidinua Daniel, who has been transferred to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security.

Nghidinua takes over from Etienne Maritz, who is set to retire on Thursday.

"An acting executive director will be appointed at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology," Mkusa said.

Moreover, Erastus Haitengela will be the new ED of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture, while Gerard Vries will be the ED responsible

for sport, youth and national service in the same ministry.

Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata will be the ED responsible for agriculture and land reform in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform, while Teofilus Nghitila will be the responsible for water and marine resources in the same ministry.

"I take this opportunity to congratulate them on their new assignments. Additionally, I wish to take this opportunity to thank Etienne Maritz for the excellent service rendered during his time as a public servant. He retires from the public service on 31 July 2025," Mkusa said.

