Uganda: UPDF Land Forces Retire 411 Junior Officers and Militants At Bombo Headquarters

A total of 411 junior officers and militants from the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) Land Forces have officially retired during a colourful ceremony held at Bombo UPDF Land Forces Headquarters in Bombo Town Council, Luweero District.

Presiding over the function, Maj. Gen. Francis Takirwa, the Deputy Commander Land Forces, urged the retirees to be grateful for a peaceful exit from service.

"You are going home strong, alive, and free nobody is hunting for you for committing any crime," he said. "But please, don't spoil your retirement by involving in fake investments, smuggling, or gambling. If you are caught, the story will change."

He also discouraged them from keeping large sums of money in their pockets.

"Some of you doubt banks and walk with all your money just know that you will eat all that money, trust the systems in place."

Maj. Gen. Takirwa further encouraged the retirees to live peacefully with civilians and conduct themselves with integrity, especially those with political ambitions.

"If you want to join politics, be cautious with your words. Always speak the truth," he advised.

Brig. Gen. Hassan Kimbowa, the Admin Officer Joint Services, officially presented the retirees, listing them as 43 Captains, 44 Lieutenants, 48 Warrant Officers I, 23 Warrant Officers II, 87 Staff Sergeants, 85 Sergeants, 50 Corporals, 23 Lance Corporals, and 5 Privates.

Representing the retirees, Rtd. Capt. Titus Muhoozi commended the UPDF leadership for their mentorship and guidance throughout their military careers.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our country under a disciplined and visionary force. To our colleagues still in services stay patriotic and disciplined," he said.

He also praised his fellow retirees.

"Thank you for your endurance, commitment, and sacrifice. We have fought battles, accomplished missions, and made a mark. Even in retirement, we remain loyal and ready to contribute to Uganda's development."

He concluded by applauding the community, "the people of Bombo have lived in harmony with our soldiers, and I thank them for that continued cooperation."

Bombo Town Council Mayor, Osman Kassim, urged the retirees to carry forward the values of discipline into civilian life.

"Many people are waiting to share your retirement packages. Be smart, manage your finances wisely," he warned.

Kassim encouraged them to embrace government programs.

"Take advantage of initiatives like PDM and Emyooga to improve your livelihoods. Work well with your local leaders, especially in this busy political season."

The ceremony marked a significant moment for the retiring officers, celebrating years of service, discipline, and dedication to the nation.