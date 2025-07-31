Uganda: Bobi Releases Official Poster for 2026 Presidential Race

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has unveiled his official campaign poster ahead of the 2026 presidential elections.

Kyagulanyi, shared the poster on Wednesday through his official social media pages.

The new poster features a bold slogan: "A New Uganda Now". This is the updated message for Kyagulanyi's 2026 campaign, as he prepares to challenge President Museveni once again.

In the poster, Kyagulanyi is seen wearing a blue suit, red tie, and white shirt, the same outfit he wore during his 2021 campaign.

The design also features the familiar NUP slogan: "People Power, Our Power", and continues to carry a "protest vote" message.

Kyagulanyi first stood for president in 2021, facing off against long-time leader President Museveni of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

The election was one of the most closely watched in Uganda's history.

According to the Electoral Commission, Museveni won the election with 58% of the vote, while Kyagulanyi came second with 35%.

However, Kyagulanyi and NUP would later reject the results, citing widespread irregularities and voter intimidation.

With just a few months to go until the 2026 elections, the political temperature in Uganda is rising.

Once again, the race is shaping up to be a contest between President Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, and Bobi Wine, the pop star-turned-politician seen by many as the face of the youth-led opposition.