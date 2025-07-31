Kenya: Ruto Reaffirms Uganda-Kenya Ties During Museveni's State Visit

30 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Edgar Karuhanga

Kenyan President William Ruto has reiterated Kenya's unwavering commitment to deepening bilateral ties with Uganda and promoting regional integration, during the state visit of Ugandan President Museveni to Nairobi.

Speaking during a joint briefing, President Ruto emphasised the shared vision between the two countries in advancing economic cooperation, infrastructure development, and peace across the East African region.

"We committed ourselves to strengthening regional institutions and furthering the objectives of the East African Community--including progress under the Customs Union, Common Market, Monetary Union, and ultimately, a Political Federation," President Ruto said.

He added that the aspirations of the people of Kenya and Uganda are aligned in their pursuit of regional stability and prosperity.

The two leaders also reviewed ongoing joint infrastructure projects, with President Ruto highlighting the upcoming steel manufacturing plant in Tororo, Uganda--a milestone investment co-funded by both nations.

"Uganda and Kenya have jointly funded what will be East Africa's largest steel manufacturing factory in Tororo. It will help lower the cost of steel across the region. I look forward to visiting Uganda in October or November for the groundbreaking ceremony," Ruto announced.

President Museveni, in his remarks, emphasised the economic importance of a common market within East Africa and the broader African continent.

"Modern economies are built on the production of goods and services. But the question is--who buys what you produce? That is why the common market is vital to our economic future," Museveni stated.

He added that he would expand further on this topic during his upcoming speech at the National Defence College in Kenya, where he is expected to address regional security and development issues.

The visit underscores a renewed momentum in Kenya-Uganda relations, with both presidents reaffirming their desire to fast-track regional integration under the East African Community (EAC) framework and collaborate on projects that benefit the wider region.

President Ruto concluded by expressing optimism that the deepening of ties with Uganda would strengthen both nations' capacity to respond to regional challenges and harness collective opportunities in trade, investment, and security.

