Uganda: Mama D Discharged After Hospital Debt Crisis

After days of uncertainty and public outcry, Ugandan celebrity chef Dorcus Basheba Kirabo, popularly known as Mama D, and her newborn twins have been discharged from Mulago Specialised Women and Neonatal Hospital following a high-stakes ordeal that sparked national concern.

Mama D and her twins were admitted at Mulago after being referred from TMR International Hospital in Naalya due to overwhelming medical bills.

Following an emergency C-section birth of her twins, Mama D was confronted with staggering costs at Mulago--despite it being a government hospital that is supposed to offer free care.

She was reportedly told she needed to pay at least Shs 250,000 per day for a bed, and while her babies received care in the NICU, Mama D herself remained unhoused and unattended, forced to wander the wards expressing breast milk in pain and exhaustion.

The situation drew immense public sympathy and mobilisation. A fundraising campaign led by activists, including UOX President Gideon Nova Kwikiriza, raised awareness and asked for donations to cover the mounting hospital bills, which reportedly exceeded Shs 18 million.

Social media support swelled, with appeals encouraging Ugandans to contribute and advocate for accessible maternal care.

Media reports confirmed that Mama D faced severe health risks during childbirth, including life-threatening pre-eclampsia, and that the medical bills rose steeply due to complications, neonatal intensive care, and the C-section procedure.

Mama D later took to social media to express her gratitude:

"We've been discharged! Thank you to everyone who stood with me and my twins through this difficult yet fulfilling journey. Your love, prayers, and support carried us. Grateful beyond words."

Her discharge marks the end of a harrowing chapter--but her story has ignited a broader dialogue about the gaps in maternal and neonatal healthcare, even within public facilities. It raises urgent questions regarding: