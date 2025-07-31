Uganda: Govt Breaks Ground for New Electoral Commission Headquarters in Wakiso

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao, today officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters in Lweza, Lubowa, Wakiso District.

The event marked a significant milestone in the government's efforts to strengthen the country's electoral infrastructure ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Located just outside the capital, the new facility is designed to serve as a modern, centralised hub for the Commission's operations.

It will feature secure warehouses for electoral materials, spacious offices for staff, conference facilities, a media center, and other support infrastructure to enhance service delivery.

The relocation from the current EC premises in Kampala to Lweza is part of a broader strategy to improve efficiency, streamline logistics, and enhance institutional capacity.

The new headquarters will allow various EC departments to operate under one roof, minimising fragmentation and operational delays.

Government officials, development partners, civil society representatives, and local leaders from Wakiso District attended the ceremony, underscoring the event's national significance.

The development comes as the Electoral Commission intensifies preparations for upcoming electoral activities. Once completed, the new complex is expected to boost coordination, improve transparency, and support the Commission's mandate to conduct free and fair elections.

Construction is expected to take approximately two years, with the government pledging continued support to ensure timely completion.