Tanzania Strikes Gold in Newly Opened Uranium Plant

30 July 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Ruvuma — The Ruvuma Regional Commissioner, Colonel Ahmed Abbas, has described the launch of a pilot uranium processing plant as a significant strategic move that holds great promise for both regional and national development.

Speaking on July 30, 2025, in Ruvuma during the plant's inauguration ceremony, Colonel Abbas stated that the project is expected to play a major role in boosting national income, creating employment opportunities for young people, and enhancing socio-economic development, particularly in key sectors such as education, health, and infrastructure.

"Ruvuma is a region rich in resources and offers vast investment opportunities in sectors such as mining, agriculture, livestock, tourism, and industry. This major uranium refining project will be a key catalyst for the development of our region," Abbas said.

He further noted that the regional government will continue to foster a conducive environment for investors and ensure inclusive participation of local communities in all strategic projects, aiming to directly benefit the people of Ruvuma.

Colonel Abbas also commended the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, for allocating substantial funding toward development projects and economic empowerment of citizens. He revealed that to date, a total of TZS 1.86 trillion has been received in Ruvuma for various sectors, including education, water, roads, transport, agriculture, livestock, good governance, land, and mining.

According to Abbas, investment in the mining sector aligns with the government's vision of positioning Tanzania as a hub for mineral extraction and processing in East Africa. He encouraged citizens to seize the opportunities that will arise from the establishment of the uranium plant.

