Tanzania: President Samia Inaugurates Strategic Mkuju River Uranium Project

NAMTUMBO,RUVUMA: President Samia Suluhu Hassan officially inaugurates the long-anticipated Mkuju River Uranium Project (MRP), signaling a major milestone in Tanzania's drive to harness its mineral wealth and position itself as a significant player in the global energy sector.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the heart of the project site in Namtumbo District, Ruvuma Region.

The Mkuju River Project, operated by Mantra Tanzania Ltd, a subsidiary of Uranium One -- a company owned by Russia's state atomic energy corporation, Rosatom -- is the country's first large-scale uranium mining operation and among the few such projects in Africa.

Strategic Importance

In her keynote speech, President Samia lauded the project as a "landmark investment" and "a critical pillar in Tanzania's journey toward industrialization, energy diversification, and economic resilience."

"Today marks a turning point not only for Ruvuma but for the whole nation. This project reflects Tanzania's commitment to responsibly tap into its natural resources to support sustainable development," she said.

President Samia emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring that all mineral projects adhere strictly to environmental and safety regulations, particularly with sensitive resources like uranium.

Economic and Social Impact

The $400 million project is expected to generate over 1,500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect employment opportunities for local communities. It is projected to contribute significantly to national revenue through taxes, royalties, and export earnings once full-scale production begins in 2026.

Minister of Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, noted that the project will position Tanzania as the third-largest uranium producer in Africa after Niger and Namibia.

"This is a strategic resource with immense potential for our energy sector, and with responsible management, it can power not just reactors abroad, but development at home," he said.

Environmental Oversight and Compliance

Acknowledging past environmental concerns from conservationists -- given the project's proximity to the Selous Game Reserve -- President Samia assured the public that the project meets international standards for radiation protection and environmental preservation.

"Our regulatory authorities, including NEMC and TAEC, are fully involved in the oversight of this project to ensure it complies with all national and international guidelines," she said.

She also revealed that a buffer zone has been established and that the project operates under a special mining license granted in compliance with Tanzanian and IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) standards.

Local Community Engagement

During the event, representatives from Namtumbo District expressed gratitude for the anticipated infrastructure improvements, including roads, schools, and healthcare centers, funded by corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives from the project developers.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Mantra Tanzania and local authorities to formalize these commitments.

International Cooperation

The inauguration drew representatives from global nuclear agencies and foreign embassies, reflecting international interest in Tanzania's entry into the uranium market. A special envoy from Rosatom praised Tanzania's stable investment climate and technical cooperation.

The commissioning of the Mkuju River Project marks a bold step in Tanzania's mineral development trajectory and signals new opportunities in the global nuclear energy landscape. As uranium demand rises with the global shift to low-carbon energy, Tanzania's debut as a producer could shape both its economy and strategic partnerships for decades to come.