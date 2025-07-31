Tanzania: Envoy Lauds Uranium Project, a Significant Step in Tanzania-Russia Ties

Ruvuma — THE Russian Ambassador to Tanzania, Andrey Avetisyan, has lauded the launch of the pilot uranium refining plant in Namtumbo District saying it marks a significant step in the strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Tanzania and Russia, particularly in the sectors of energy, infrastructure, and modern technology.

Speaking to the public shortly after the official inauguration conducted by the President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Ambassador Avetisyan said this development positions Tanzania as a strategic global partner in the field of alternative energy.

He further explained that the partnership will open doors to a broader range of opportunities beyond the nuclear sector, including the application of nuclear technology in cancer treatment, specialty chemistry, metallurgy, and both industrial and digital technologies.

Ambassador Avetisyan highlighted that the project is being implemented by Mantra Tanzania, a subsidiary of the Russian state-owned corporation Rosatom. The initiative is expected to support Tanzania's vision of energy self-sufficiency and to provide surplus energy to neighboring countries.

The Ambassador also noted that the Mkuju River project will enhance infrastructure cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the construction of roads, railways, and improvements to port facilities--steps that will contribute to economic growth and the welfare of the Tanzanian people.

He concluded by reaffirming Russia's commitment to continued collaboration with Tanzania on strategic, long-term projects that will benefit both countries.