South Africa: Golden Arrow Bus Fares Go Up on 11 August - South African News Briefs - July 31, 2025

Golden Arrow Bus Fares to Increase by 4% Next Month

Golden Arrow bus fares will go up by 4% from 11 August due to rising operating costs, reports EWN. The company said it understands the financial strain on passengers but has no option but to implement the increase. Spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said that fare hikes were previously delayed beyond the usual December period. Dyke-Beyer said that in December 2024, they deferred the increase. However, due to continued and widespread increases in operating costs across our supply chain, they can no longer able to delay any further.

Spaza Shop Owner Sentenced for Corrupt Sassa Card Deal

The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Vryburg has sentenced Ethiopian national Etebo Lapso Wangore to a R60,000 fine or eight months in prison for corruption linked to a Sassa fraud scheme, reports SABC News. He also received a suspended 12-month sentence. Wangore, an asylum seeker turned spaza shop owner, was part of a syndicate involving Sassa employees who created fake beneficiaries. In November 2022, he offered a Post Office agent R20,000 to help obtain 250 Sassa cards, plus R1,000 for each additional card. The agent alerted police, leading to a sting operation and his arrest in February 2023.

Likhona Fose's Family Still Hopeful for Justice After Suspect Released

The family of 14-year-old Likhona Fose, whose mutilated body was found in Durban Deep in June, says they still have hope that justice will be served, reports EWN. This comes after charges against the only suspect, Mduduzi Mnisi, were withdrawn in court due to new information clearing him. Speaking on behalf of the family, Fose's uncle, Mthobile Fose, said they hold no resentment toward Mnisi and remain focused on finding the real killers. He added that police assurances and community support have renewed their hope in the search for justice.

