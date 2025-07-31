Central African Republic's President Eyes Third Term

President Faustin-Archange Touadera confirms he will seek a third term, despite a constitutional overhaul that has drawn sharp criticism. Opposition groups fear he wants to stay in power for life.

President Faustin-Archange Touadera's promise to rebuild the country, and his nomination for the Presidency by his United Hearts Movement (MCU) comes at a time of rising distrust in the government of the Central African Republic (CAR).

A controversial referendum held in 2023 saw a large majority vote for constitutional changes. Now, the opposition and civil society organizations fear the 68-year-old Touadera could stay in power for life.

Opposition alleges referendum fraud

The electoral commission said 95% of those that took part in the referendum voted for changes that enabled the president to run for a third term. The new law abolished the two-term limit and extended the presidential mandate from five to seven years.

But opposition and civil society organizations boycotted the referendum, accusing the government of fraud. Opposition politicians do not recognize Touadera's legitimacy, while civil society fears the integrity of the 2025 election is already compromised.

The Arc-En-Ciel (Rainbow) network, which is observing the elections in the CAR, has raised concerns about the absence of data from 754 registration centers out of the 3,919 legally established by the National Electoral Authority (ANE). Numerous irregularities have been flagged in the ANE's provisional electoral lists, and it is feared no financing will come from the international community if the elections already lack credibility.

Yao Agbetse, a United Nations researcher and human rights lawyer, expressed as much in his latest report.

"Despite multiform support provided by national authorities and technical and financial partners to the ANE, persistent internal dysfunction has hampered its effectiveness, compromising the running of the electoral timetable," he said, adding that electoral registers are "unlikely" to be finalized in time.

Demand for national dialogue

Over the weekend, the ruling party's congress took place. Simultaneously, the opposition, united under the Republican Bloc for the Defense of the Constitution (BRDC), held a rally to demand President Touadera engage with them about the elections.

Spokesperson Martin Ziguele told DW: "We have rallied our activists around the BRDC's constant demand for a national political dialogue before discussing the electoral process again."

He added: "We cannot accept a political party that sees itself as the only party. We are not a one-party state; we are a democracy. And we intend to fight to the last breath to ensure that the achievements of democracy and the Republic are respected."

Since taking office in 2016, Touadera has enlisted outside forces to keep him in power amid persistent civil conflict. This includes mercenaries from the Russia's Wagner group. He won re-election in 2020, but faced strong opposition from rebel groups who sought to overturn his victory.

Landlocked Central African Republic is roughly the size of France with a population of around 5.5 million. But despite possessing resources in gold, diamonds and timber, the nation remains impoverished. It has also endured waves of instability, including coups and rebellions, since independence from France in 1960.

Critics warn of iron grip on power

For Evariste Ngamana, vice president of the National Assembly and spokesperson for the MCU, President Touadera's record speaks in favor of his candidacy. "He has made efforts to restore security, peace, and economic recovery," he told reporters. "We believe that it is truly appropriate to give him this opportunity to represent us in the presidential elections."

While the opposition criticizes the president's grip of power, Touadera's party is convinced it has the resources to win the December elections in the first round. If his candidacy is validated and he is elected, Touadera would lead his country for seven renewable years.

Prime Minister Felix Moloua announced that local and general elections will be held simultaneously. But the MCU party did not nominate any candidates for the local elections at its congress, raising questions about the effectiveness of the elections as a whole.

Edited by Cai Nebe