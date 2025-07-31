Somalia: Somaliland Offers U.S. Naval Base Access, Rare Earth Deal in Bid for Recognition

Hargeisa — Somaliland has offered the United States the opportunity to establish a naval base along its coast near the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait and proposed a rare earth minerals deal, in a bid to gain formal recognition as an independent state, according to a report published by Bloomberg.

The proposal, made by President Abdirahman Cirro, comes amid Somaliland's intensified push to strengthen ties with Washington and the Trump administration, which continues to recognize Somaliland as part of Somalia.

Somaliland, a self-declared republic, claims to have unilaterally broken away from Somalia in 1991, and is seeking to leverage its geostrategic location and critical mineral resources to secure international legitimacy.

The Bab al-Mandab Strait, a chokepoint between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, is vital to global shipping and maritime security. The coast in northern Somalia, which stretches along the Gulf of Aden, offers strategic value amid growing geopolitical competition in the region.

In addition to the naval base proposal, Somaliland has offered access to rare earth minerals essential to high-tech industries--materials increasingly sought after by Western powers looking to diversify supply chains away from China.

Though no formal agreement has yet been reached, the offer underscores Somaliland's evolving foreign policy and its efforts to court global allies.

The unrecognized state has already deepened ties with the United Arab Emirates, which operates a military and commercial port in the coastal city of Berbera.

The move comes at a time of heightened regional tension in the Horn of Africa, with growing interest from global powers in the Red Sea corridor.

Somaliland's leadership sees engagement with Washington as critical to its long-standing goal of breaking diplomatic isolation.

Despite decades of political stability, democratic elections, and functioning institutions, Somaliland remains internationally unrecognized, with the African Union and the United Nations continuing to treat it as part of Somalia.

Many people view its growing engagement with foreign powers as a sign of a shifting diplomatic landscape in the region.