Rwanda: Decentralization - A Tool for Implementing Good Governance for Effective Service Delivery in Rwanda

Since the early 2000s, Rwanda has pursued an ambitious decentralization reform aimed at promoting inclusive local governance, strengthening public service delivery, and deepening citizen participation in national development. This transformative agenda emerged as a response to the need for rebuilding trust between the state and its citizens following the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

By devolving authority from central to local governments, Rwanda sought to make governance more participatory, efficient, and responsive to the needs of its people.

Rwanda decentralization journey

The decentralization process was implemented through a series of structured reforms that have reshaped the country's governance architecture over the past 25 years. The initial phase, launched in 2001, laid the foundation for local democracy by introducing elected leadership at all levels of local government, including districts, sectors, cells, and villages. Citizens gained a voice in their development through the creation of grassroots structures such as women and youth councils, which became instrumental in promoting inclusivity and representation.

The second phase of reform, initiated in 2006, focused on territorial and institutional reorganization. The number of provinces was reduced from 12 to 5, and districts were consolidated from 106 to 30 to ensure better coordination and more effective service delivery. Alongside administrative restructuring, this phase marked a significant step in aligning local government operations with national development planning processes. It introduced innovations in service delivery, monitoring, and performance management, fostering a culture of results-based governance.

From 2011 onward, the third phase of decentralization emphasized the transfer of power and resources to local governments. It was during this period that sectoral, fiscal, and administrative decentralization were deepened through capacity strengthening of local entities. Districts began to play a leading role in driving local economic transformation, and citizen engagement platforms were expanded to ensure mutual accountability between leaders and the communities they serve.

As Rwanda marks 25 years of decentralization, it reflects not only on a governance reform but on a national transformation. This progress was recognized during the East Africa Local Government Forum held in Kigali from July 22 to 24. Delegates from EAC member states acknowledged Rwanda's impressive decentralization model and urged local government leaders to strengthen regional integration and address community needs by thinking innovatively to respond to emerging challenges and high citizen expectations. The field visit to the Mpazi rehousing project in the City of Kigali reaffirmed that empowered local governments are well positioned to meet the rising expectations of citizens.

Decentralization as a driver of good governance

Over the last 25 years, decentralization has fundamentally transformed how local governance is practiced in Rwanda. Through the transfer of political, administrative, fiscal, and financial powers to local government, decision-making has become more inclusive, responsive, and efficient. Citizens are no longer passive recipients of services but active participants and co-creators in local governance and development planning at the local level.

One of the hallmarks of Rwanda's decentralization model is the representation of citizens through structured local councils, which exist at every administrative level from the village, cell, sector, up to the district. These councils are elected by the people and are mandated to reflect community aspirations in decision-making processes. They serve as key governance bodies, ensuring that local needs are articulated.

Local governance platforms have enhanced democratic participation and accountability. Inteko z'Abaturage (community assemblies) provide a space for citizens to engage in open dialogue with their leaders and raise concerns affecting their daily lives. The Imihigo (performance contract) system links government planning with citizen priorities by requiring local leaders to commit publicly to deliver specific results and be evaluated accordingly. Meanwhile, participatory budgeting has given communities the ability to influence how public resources are allocated, ensuring that budgeting decisions reflect the real needs on the ground.

Additionally, the Joint Action Development Forum (JADF) has institutionalized collaboration between local government, civil society, the private sector, and development partners. By promoting dialogue, joint planning, and shared accountability, JADF has enhanced transparency, reduced duplication of efforts, and ensured a more coordinated approach to service delivery and development planning.

The decentralization framework has thus not only improved service delivery but also deepened democratic governance, fostered social cohesion, and empowered citizens to shape their own future.

Decentralized financing as a catalyst for local development and good governance

One of the key pillars of Rwanda's decentralization has been fiscal and financial decentralization, which has significantly empowered local governments to mobilize and manage resources. Districts have seen a remarkable rise in their own sources of revenue growing almost fivefold over the past decade while district budgets have tripled. This financial empowerment has enabled districts to better deliver services aligned with local priorities.

Moreover, fiscal and financial decentralization has increasingly contributed to the national budget. For example, revenue from local government taxes and fees reached Rwf89.8 billion by the end of June 2024. The local government tax register has also expanded significantly from 1,232,777 active taxpayers in June 2023 to 1,347,846 in June 2024, representing a net increase of 9.3%. Among these, 642,532 taxpayers (42.9%) are registered for trading licenses, 822,155 (54.9%) for property tax, and 33,899 (2.3%) for rental income tax.

Local governments have also significantly improved public financial management. The number of districts receiving clean audit opinions from the Office of the Auditor General rose from zero, in 2006, to 27 by June 2024, a clear sign of improved transparency, and compliance with public finance regulations. These achievements underscore how decentralization, when effectively implemented, becomes a powerful driver of good governance.

Digitalization as a governance enabler

In line with its commitment to good governance and citizen-centred service delivery, Rwanda has embraced digitalization as a strategic tool to transform the way government operates and interacts with citizens. Over the years, digital governance has become an essential pillar of Rwanda's decentralization process enhancing transparency, promoting efficiency, and expanding access to services.

Through the principles of "Zero Paper, Zero Trip," an end-to-end digital service that eliminates the need for physical documents and office visits, the country aims to eliminate physical visits to government offices and reliance on paper-based processes by digitizing public services. Platforms such as Irembo have revolutionized service delivery by enabling citizens to apply for and receive services such as marriage certificates, birth and death registrations, criminal record clearances, and more, entirely online. This has increased convenience, reduced bureaucratic delays, and enhanced citizens' trust in public administration.

The digitization of services has also had a significant impact on transparency and accountability, particularly in public procurement. The rollout of the Umucyo e-Procurement system has enabled local governments to manage procurement processes electronically, making tendering and contract awards more transparent, competitive, and less prone to corruption. All stages from tender announcements to contract execution are now accessible online, empowering citizens, businesses, and oversight institutions to monitor government spending in real time.

These technological advancements not only reflect Rwanda's forward-looking approach to governance but also underscore how digitalization has become a cornerstone of effective decentralization.

By embedding ICT tools into governance frameworks at all levels, Rwanda has ensured that decentralized entities are equipped to deliver timely, transparent, and citizen-responsive services in a rapidly evolving digital age.

Decentralization as a foundation for the future of local governance

As Rwanda looks ahead, decentralization remains the cornerstone for future development and inclusive governance. A renewed emphasis is being placed on positioning the Cell as the centre of service delivery.

Cells are the first point of contact between citizens and the government and must be equipped with the necessary tools, infrastructure, and skilled personnel to fulfil this role effectively.

Strengthening the Cell's capacity will not only bring services closer to citizens but also reinforce accountability, social cohesion, and local development. With a solid foundation built over 25 years, Rwanda's decentralization journey continues to evolve guided by the principles of citizen-centred governance, innovation, and equity.

The writer is a governance and decentralization expert serving in the Governance and Decentralization Sector Working Group at the Ministry of Local Government.