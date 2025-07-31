South Africa: Lamola Calls for More Countries to 'Urgently' Recognise Palestinian Statehood At UN Conference

The international legal and multilateral system has been turned into a blunt tool, says Lamola.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has urged more countries to "urgently" recognise a Palestinian state at a United Nations (UN) conference this week that was devoted to a two-state solution.

Speaking at the high-level conference in New York on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, Lamola said the recognition of Palestinian statehood was "fundamental to restoring the credibility of the two-state solution".

"Global attention is on this conference. There is an expectation that we will deliver an effective response to the destruction of an entire population and a peaceful path for preserving the prospect of a viable Palestinian state existing side by side with the state of Israel in peace and security. This expectation is not misplaced, and it could not be higher.

"Eighty years since the founding of the UN, this is a matter that has plagued our collective conscience. The solution lies with a tangible recommitment from all of us to the values that bind us," said Lamola.

