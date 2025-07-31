South Africa: Lamola Calls for More Countries to 'Urgently' Recognise Palestinian Statehood At UN Conference

30 July 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

The international legal and multilateral system has been turned into a blunt tool, says Lamola.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has urged more countries to "urgently" recognise a Palestinian state at a United Nations (UN) conference this week that was devoted to a two-state solution.

Speaking at the high-level conference in New York on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, Lamola said the recognition of Palestinian statehood was "fundamental to restoring the credibility of the two-state solution".

"Global attention is on this conference. There is an expectation that we will deliver an effective response to the destruction of an entire population and a peaceful path for preserving the prospect of a viable Palestinian state existing side by side with the state of Israel in peace and security. This expectation is not misplaced, and it could not be higher.

"Eighty years since the founding of the UN, this is a matter that has plagued our collective conscience. The solution lies with a tangible recommitment from all of us to the values that bind us," said Lamola.

South Africa is anti-war and prefers dialogue over violence. Global attention is on this Conference. There is an expectation that we will deliver an effective...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.