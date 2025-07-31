Zimbabwe: Budiriro Drug Raid Uncovers Suspected Thieves On Police Wanted List

A routine drug operation in Harare's Budiriro suburb has led to the arrest of two men already on police wanted lists for unrelated crimes, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.

Acting on a tip-off, Budiriro police officers raided a house in Budiriro 2 on 28 July and arrested four suspects -- Arthur Muchichwa (28), Tafirenyika Nhenda (31), David Madhabha (31) and Blessing Madziro (32) for unlawful possession of dagga.

But the arrests quickly revealed deeper criminal links.

"Further investigations by police established that Arthur Muchichwa is a wanted person in connection with a theft from a vehicle that occurred on 20 May 2023 at Budiriro 1 Shopping Centre. In that incident USD350 was stolen," the police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Tafirenyika Nhenda was also found to be on the police wanted list for a case of unlawful entry and theft involving a stolen cellphone in Budiriro 2 Extension.

Authorities say the arrests form part of a broader crackdown on drug possession and unsolved petty crimes in the Budiriro area.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Police have urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity and continue cooperating with law enforcement to help rid communities of crime and illicit drugs.