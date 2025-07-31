South Africa Smuggling Plot Foiled As Tobacco Company Boss Falls in ZACC Trap

A Director at Whitecard Tobacco Company (Pvt) Limited appeared in court, accused of attempting to bribe a Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB) Inspectorate Manager with US$2,000 to facilitate the release of a truckload of compressed lamina tobacco, which was intercepted last week while being allegedly smuggled to South Africa.

Tawanda Mandudzo, 51, appeared before Harare magistrate Mr. Makuwudze charged with bribery.

The matter was remanded to 7 August 2025 for trial.

The complainant in this matter is the State represented by Isiah Hokonya in his capacity as the Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB) Inspectorate Manager.

The State represented by Tariro Janhi alleges that on July 23, 2025, during routine surveillance in Waterfalls, Harare, the complainant, along with TIMB Inspectors Vinet Munana and Zvikomborero Murauzi, and Zimbabwe Republic Police officers led by Sergeant Murwira, arrested Ringisai Manhando for illegal tobacco dealing and manufacturing at 176 First Avenue.

The case was opened at ZRP Waterfalls under RRB 6565661 and is pending finalisation.

It is the State's case that Ringisai Manhando was reportedly caught with a truckload of compressed lamina tobacco working with Mandudzo to smuggle it to South Africa. They allegedly used Mandudzo company's export permits for tobacco stems, falsely declaring the lamina as stems.

The Court heard that Mandudzo processed tobacco stems whose source he reportedly could not explain. It is further alleged that he is not licensed to buy scrap tobacco, a permit only issued by TIMB after auction floors close to prevent misuse like buying green tobacco or facilitating side marketing.

Further allegations are that Mandudzo planned to export tobacco stems to NITTO Investments in South Africa, a company owned by a man only identified as Mr. Fayaz. The team ordered him to hold the tobacco stem boxes pending further investigation.

On July 25, 2025, the complainant reportedly received a WhatsApp call from Fayaz, director of NITTO Investments in South Africa. Fayaz, who got the number from Mandudzo, pleaded for help in releasing and clearing the tobacco the accused intended to illegally export to him for processing.

Mandudzo allegedly later called the complainant from his cell number, initially offering a US$3,000 cash bribe to release the export tobacco his team had impounded.

He confirmed his South African trading partner, Fayaz would also call the complainant to emphasise the urgency of exporting the impounded tobacco.

On July 28, 2025, Mandudzo reportedly pressured the complainant for a bribe amount to clear his contraband. After persistent calls from both the accused and Fayaz, the complainant reported the bribery attempt to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), which then dispatched two investigations officers.

While ZACC investigators were with the complainant at TIMB offices, Mandudzo allegedly called, insisting he would bring a US$2,000 cash bribe to release his tobacco, to which the complainant agreed.

ZACC Principal Investigations Officer Chapwanya reportedly set up a camera in the complainant's office to record a video footage on the accused handing over the bribe money to the complainant.

Around 2:30 PM, Mandudzo arrived at the TIMB Headquarters. Inside the complainant's office with ZACC Officer Chapwanya and TIMB Inspectors Munana and Murauzi present, he reportedly produced a black plastic bag containing US$2,000 in US20 denominations, confirming the amount before handing it to the complainant.

The complainant reportedly passed the money to ZACC Officer Chapwanya, who re-counted and confirmed the US$2,000 bribe.

ZACC Officer Chapwanya identified himself, arrested the accused for bribery and seized the US$2,000 bribe money as an exhibit.

Mandudzo signed certificate of seizure ZACC exhibit number 30/25 confirming the seizure.