Zimbabwe: 'Give Me a Dollar, I'll Give You a Dream' Opposition Leader Crowdfunds 2028 Presidential Bid

Little known presidential hopeful Henry Mutasa has launched a bold and unconventional appeal to Zimbabweans- donate just one US dollar each to fund his campaign for the 2028 general election.

Mutasa, who leads the fringe Kambizi Party says financial constraints kept him off the ballot in both the 2018 and 2023 elections despite his determination to contest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

"I campaigned to be President against President Mnangagwa and Chamisa in 2018, although my name didn't appear on the ballot because I didn't have the $1,000 nomination fee. In 2023, I also campaigned but wasn't allowed to do rallies, and I didn't have the $20,000 needed for nomination," said Mutasa.

Undeterred, Mutasa is already preparing for the next election whether in 2028 or sooner and has turned to ordinary citizens to bankroll his vision.

"I am asking Zimbabweans to give me one US dollar each. If three million people donate, that's $3 million. That would be enough for me to do at least one rally in each of the 2,000 wards across Zimbabwe. I don't have money to give you. This time you have to give me," he said

Drawing inspiration from South Africa's first black president Nelson Mandela and Tanzania's founding father Julius Nyerere, Mutasa said both men received grassroots support to lead their nations.

"They didn't have money, but they became the best leaders. So, they are good leaders--that's why they had to have money. They had nothing except a good vision for their countries and good character," he said.

Mutasa also questioned speculation of elections being delayed to 2030 warning that such a move would contradict Zimbabwe's constitution.