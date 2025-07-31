Tunisia Is Resource-Rich, Not Prey to Lobbies - President of Republic

President Kais Saied, during his meeting, Wednesday, at Carthage Palace, with Prime Minister Sarra Zaâfrani Zenzri, Minister of Finance, Michket Slama Khaldi, and Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Abdelhafidh, affirmed that Tunisia is full of resources and wealth, and it will not be an easy prey to lobbies and their agents at any level.

The President of the Republic pointed out that work is continuing without interruption so that no one remains destitute or deprived.

"A responsible official who is not a model of integrity and austerity, who does not feel the suffering of citizens at all times, and who does not strive to remove all obstacles in their way, but rather deliberately abuses them in many instances, is not worthy of bearing responsibility," he was quoted as saying in a Presidency statement.

"He will be replaced by youth who believe they are contributing to a national liberation battle with the spirit of a fighter for their country's dignity and their people's right to a decent life."

The Head of State addressed many topics, notably the results of meetings held with members of local and regional councils before the preparation of the summary report of regional, district and national development plans.

President Kais Saied stressed the need for the draft finance law for the upcoming year to reflect the preliminary outcomes of those meetings, "because the finance law is not just numbers and percentages; it must be a translation of the people's choices in all fields before being presented to members of both the Assembly of People's Representatives and the National Council of Regions and Districts for approval."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The President of the Republic recalled that the development model, which some claim is still being searched for, is actually clear and evident before everyone. It is the Tunisian people who have drawn it up, and all the relevant authorities must do is work to implement it.

The President concluded that the Tunisian people are in the process of making new history, and it is their right to demand accountability due to the tremendous suffering they have endured for decades and decades.

He clarified that the matter is not about settling scores, but about fair accountability, based on the law.

As for those who wish to return to the past, they must know that the Tunisian people are determined to move forward, and they are giving lesson after lesson to those who have not learned from the lessons of the past.

Their determination will not be broken by false rumors, lies, or frenzied campaigns funded from both abroad and inside the country. He concluded by saying: "time will tell."