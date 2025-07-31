South Africa: Hlabisa Engages With Business On Review of White Paper On Local Government

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, has wrapped up the fourth strategic CoGTA-National Business Initiative (NBI) Roundtable focused on reviewing the 1998 White Paper on Local Government.

This final session took place yesterday in East London, Eastern Cape, in anticipation of the 31 July 2025 deadline for public submissions on the Discussion Document regarding the review of the White Paper.

This Eastern Cape-focused session follows successful engagements in the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, forming part of a broader, inclusive and participatory policy reform process under the theme: 'Every Municipality Must Work - A Call to Collective Action'.

"The roundtable aimed to harness practical insights from the business sector to shape a modern, fit-for-purpose local government system.

"In his keynote address, Minister Hlabisa emphasised the critical importance of leadership in local government, particularly regarding competence, capability, and ethical conduct," a CoGTA statement read.

The talks provided the business sector with a platform to reflect on the legacy and limitations of the 1998 White Paper and identify policy priorities for a renewed local government framework.

Hlabisa commended the cleanliness of East London, noting that this final consultation was not a cosmetic exercise but a substantive effort to reset the vision of the 1998 White Paper.

He also acknowledged the current challenges facing municipalities, including rapid urbanisation, climate change, youth unemployment and declining public trust.

"Throughout the public consultations, a consistent message has emerged from traditional leaders, business, civil society organisations, and citizens alike that every municipality must work to create a conducive environment for investment, stimulate economic activity, and ensure sustainable service delivery matched by payment for services."

The Minister further reflected on the need to reposition municipalities as economic enablers through a differentiated funding regime, overseen by a competent and accountable leadership.

He also stressed the importance of streamlining regulatory frameworks to enable climate-resilient planning, budgeting, and infrastructure development - guided by investment foresight and institutionalised collaborative partnerships beyond the review process.

"In conclusion, the Minister committed to requesting the establishment of a dedicated unit within the South African Police Service (SAPS) to combat corruption in local government, noting that eliminating corruption is essential to achieving effective governance," CoGTA said.

The Minister was joined by the Executive Mayor of Buffalo City Metro, Princess Faku, who welcomed the timely review, highlighting the complex challenges municipalities face and the need for tailored collaborations with business to address capacity constraints and stimulate local economic development.

The CEO of NBI, Shameela Soobramoney, described the engagement as a pivotal moment to shape sustainable and inclusive local government systems.

She emphasised the need for the evolution of Integrated Development Plans (IDPs) into investment prospectuses - bankable project portfolios that can drive meaningful change.

"Efficient local government is essential for economic growth and business sustainability. This roundtable offered business leaders a strategic platform to influence policies that reduce investment risk and foster a more conducive business environment."