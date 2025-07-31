Ethiopia Kicks Off Record-Breaking One-Day Campaign to Plant 700 Million Trees Nationwide

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in the early morning hours, unveiled the start of Ethiopia's unprecedented one-day tree planting campaign, aiming to plant 700 million seedlings across the nation.

Ethiopians from all walks of life have united today in a historic nationwide tree-planting campaign, aiming to set a new milestone by planting 700 million saplings in a single day.

Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative stands as a powerful testament to the nation's unwavering commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship, and inclusive prosperity.

As part of this ambitious Green Legacy Initiative, over 7.5 billion seedlings are set to be planted nationwide this year, with 2.5 billion already in the ground.

Today alone, the country aims to plant an astonishing 700 million seedlings in a single day.

Over the past six years, Ethiopia has planted more than 40 billion trees, demonstrating its enduring commitment to environmental restoration.

Announcing the bold effort, the Office of the Prime Minister declared: 'On July 31, 2025, Ethiopia will attempt to plant 700 million seedlings in one day. Let's get ready as the countdown begins.