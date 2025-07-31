Rwanda: How Tea Farmers Are Using Local Weather Data to Boost Productivity

Tea farmers in Gicumbi District say their agricultural planning has significantly improved thanks to more accurate, locally tailored weather forecasts made possible by a community-managed meteorological station.

Jean Pierre Ngirinshuti, a Farmer Liaison Officer at Mulindi Factory Company, a farmer-owned tea enterprise in Gicumbi said the station, established in 2020 in Kaniga Sector, has increased forecast accuracy from about 55-60 percent to around 85 percent.

"Before we had our own station, we relied entirely on national forecasts," Ngirinshuti said. "Even though the station is small, it provides crucial local data that enhances our planning. Meteo Rwanda also uses data from it, which benefits the broader farming community."

The localised forecasts help the company with key decisions, such as assigning workers, choosing transport routes, and delaying expansion plans in case of expected dry spells. The company oversees tea plantations spanning more than 2,500 hectares across all nine sectors of Gicumbi District.

"We can now tell when rain is expected with more certainty, and that helps us plan farming activities more effectively," Ngirinshuti added. "We invested in some of the equipment ourselves, and Meteo Rwanda subsidised the rest."

In Nyamasheke District, Jean Damascene Gasarabwe, Director General of Gatare Tea Company, said their meteorological station focuses on collecting and analysing historical climate data rather than producing forecasts.

"We mainly measure rainfall which is our key concern although we also track temperature, wind, and sunshine," he explained. "Whenever it rains, we record the volume and compare it with past years. This helps us prepare better."

For instance, if data shows that July typically experiences low rainfall, the company can prepare by irrigating fields or creating protective seedbeds. During seasons of excess rain, they implement early measures like terracing.

"We avoid expanding tea cultivation in areas with a history of frequent droughts because the productivity would be too low," Gasarabwe added.

Unlike Meteo Rwanda, which provides forecasts, Gatare Tea Company's station supports long-term planning through data collection and trend analysis. "By monitoring these changes, we adjust our strategies to match evolving climate conditions," he said.

Bernadette Nyiraneza, Manager of Katecogro, a tea farmers' cooperative in Karongi District, said they rely on Meteo Rwanda's national forecasts due to the lack of a local station.

"We farm 800 hectares across six sectors--Mutuntu, Rwankuba, Twumba, Ruganda, Gitesi, and Gashari and use the data to guide when to prepare seedlings," she said. "Having our own weather station would improve the precision of that data."

Philbert Shumbusho, President of the Federation of Tea Farmers' Cooperatives in Rwanda (Ferwacothe), said tea growers are becoming increasingly engaged in weather monitoring because the crop is cultivated in a systematic, large-scale manner.

"Access to meteorological data allows us to take preventive measures early," he said. "We review forecasts monthly. For instance, if strong winds are expected, we reduce weeding to avoid crop damage. During dry spells, we consider irrigation, and ahead of heavy rains, we reinforce terrace lines."

He added that such planning is essential to maintaining the high quality of Rwandan tea.

Hervé Murenzi, a data quality control specialist at Meteo Rwanda, told The New Times that the agency has established numerous weather stations within the agriculture sector and uses field observers to collect real-time data from farms.

"We're putting more emphasis on gathering data directly from agricultural fields and incorporating it into our system," he said. "We also encourage farmers and private companies to set up their own stations and share the data with us. This gives us a more accurate picture of weather conditions across the country."

Of the 361 observation systems used by Meteo Rwanda to generate forecasts, 18 are run by partner organisations, he added.