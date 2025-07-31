Rwanda: Four Years of Bwiza - From Auditioning to Hitting the Big Stage

Rwanda's music industry has long been a male-dominated field, but recent years have ushered in a new wave of talented female artistes reshaping the landscape.

At the forefront of this transformation stands Bwiza, a vibrant voice of her generation and a symbol of possibility for young Rwandan women in music.

Bwiza's rise began in 2021 when she emerged as the winner of The Next Diva, a talent competition organised by the KIKAC music aimed at empowering the next generation of female artistes.

From that pivotal moment, Bwiza has carved out her own path and, four years later, she is regarded as one of Rwanda's top music exports.

As she prepares to celebrate her four-year journey in the game at Kigali Universe on August 9, The New Times reflects on some of the singer's most notable achievements:

Two albums, more than 40 songs under her belt

In just four years, Bwiza has released two full-length albums, 25 Shades and My Dream, showcasing her evolving artistry, vocal versatility, and lyrical depth.

Her maiden album My Dream comprised 14 songs namely 'Call me', 'Mutima', 'Monitor' ft Niyo Bosco, 'Amahitamo', and 'Niko Tamu' ft Ray Signature, among many others.

Her second album, 25 Shades, was launched in Brussels, Belgium on March 8. With more than 40 recorded songs, including collaborations with big music stars like The Ben, her discography reflects a young artiste who is both prolific and intentional about her craft.

Voice of a nation

Bwiza lent her voice to national politics by producing one of the most popular campaign songs titled Ogera which features Bruce Melody. The anthem, which resonated with many across the country, was performed live during Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) candidate Paul Kagame's rallies in 2024, earning her widespread acclaim.

Sharing the stage with legends

In one of the most significant moments of her career so far, Bwiza shared the stage with American R&B icon John Legend during his Move Afrika performance in Kigali-- a monumental opportunity that exposed her to a broader international audience.

She also traveled to Brussels with The Ben and shared the stage when she launched her second album 25 Shades on March 8, coinciding with the celebration of the International Women's Day.

Taking the album launch in Belgium marked the singer's successful first step into the international music scene.

Locally, Bwiza has been a frequent performer at the Iwacu Na Muzika concerts, one of Rwanda's premier music festivals that brings together top artistes to celebrate homegrown talent and culture.

Brand ambassadorships

In 2024, Bwiza served as brand ambassador for both MTN Rwanda and Infinix, a testament to her rising influence and marketability. These partnerships underscored her dual role as both artist and trendsetter.

International recognition

Her growing global presence did not go unnoticed as she earned a nomination at inaugural edition of Trace Award and Festival held in Kigali in 2023. She also got an opportunity to perform during the prestigious ceremony, further solidifying her reputation as one of Africa's rising stars.

Strategic industry moves

In a major milestone for her music career, Bwiza recently signed a distribution contract with EMPIRE, a leading American music distribution and record label known for working with top African and global artists.

This move signals her readiness for global expansion and positions her music for greater reach and impact.