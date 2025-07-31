Somalia: Awdal Drought, Gedo Clashes Deepen Somalia Crisis

Somalia's disaster agency (SoDMA) has raised alarm over a deepening humanitarian crisis driven by extreme drought and conflict-related displacement across multiple regions.

SoDMA said Awdal, in the northwest, is facing its worst drought in years after successive failed rainy seasons and soaring temperatures above 40°C.

More than 264,000 people urgently need humanitarian assistance in the region, especially in Borama district, where 98 percent of the population is affected, according to SoDMA.

Water shortages, pasture loss, and rising livestock deaths have driven up food prices sharply, leaving families struggling to meet basic needs.

SoDMA said immediate interventions are needed, including emergency food and water supplies, well repairs, and mobile health teams focused on maternal and child care.

Meanwhile, conflict in central and southern Somalia continues to displace civilians. Fighting with al-Shabaab and inter-group clashes have uprooted over 100,000 people since June.

Nearly 85,000 people have fled towns like Mahas, Moqokori, Bulo Burto, and Jalalaqsi in Hiraan region. Health centres have closed, and infrastructure has been damaged.

Gedo region has also seen an escalation in violence. Clashes in Belet Xaawo have displaced more than 38,000 people, including 10,000 who fled to Kenya.

Food insecurity is growing in the region, with more than 24,000 people in crisis or emergency levels. Aid access remains limited due to insecurity and suspended flights.

The Somali government says it is working with humanitarian partners to mobilize aid. SoDMA is calling for urgent international support to meet the rising needs.

"The situation is critical. We need coordinated action to save lives and protect displaced communities," the agency said in a statement Tuesday.

Reported by Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare