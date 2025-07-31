Ethiopia: Seven Years of Renewal Through Planting

editorial

Today, people across Ethiopia are gathering at plantation sites to mark the seventh year of renewing humanity's bond with nature by planting trees. The plan is to transplant about 700 million seedlings with in the set hours that exceed the annual plantation rate. So far, more than 40 billion seedlings have been transplanted in the country through the six rounds of campaign that took place during the summer seasons which is the ideal time for greening activities.

Navigating away from the figures, the annual massive greening activities have contributed in diverse ways to the overall economic and social development of the country.

To start from the bigger picture, the massive greening program is an important undertaking that relieve both the country and the entire world from the looming threat of climate change. More specifically, it can add a lot of benefit to the ongoing works of the Great Green Wall which envisages halting the alarming desertification of the Sahel region.

Even from the inception, Green Legacy Initiative is a historical feat by the government that resolves a backlog of problems and leaves a legacy for the pride of the future generation. For decades, people were accustomed to clearing forests for many purposes than replacing them on equal footing. Especially with the expansion of urbanization throughout the country, people need more forest products for routine purposes like construction, furniture, fuel wood ... etc. But the trend has seriously affected the forest coverage and caused serious problems that all of us witness now.

The campaign has helped transform peoples thinking from merely cutting trees to continuously engaging in replacing them with more numbers so that they can gradually eliminate the likelihood of deforestation.

The tree planting has also contributed to ensuring food security in many ways. First of all, the initiative is meticulously designed to incorporate varieties of seedlings that can be used as mere forests, food and other cash crops.

We still need forests for many purposes today and in the future. Therefore, rather than depleting them, it is a wise idea to multiply them in such a large numbers. The aggressive planning and implementation of the Green Legacy Initiative in Ethiopia is of a big lesson to everyone and should be replicated by all for an optimal outcome.

The government's efforts from initiating the greening campaign to implementing as well as sharing its experiences to other countries needs to be complimented as all out efforts of preventing climate change need due collaboration between countries. It is the joint effort of countries throughout the world that can eventually conquer the threat of climate change.

Here in Ethiopia the success achieved by the unwavering efforts of sustaining the warmth of the people's desire for the greening campaign can be understood by the eagerness the people show towards the campaign throughout the year and the count down to the annual date of transplantation. This is a big achievement in bringing about rapid and effective transformation in all sectors that can shape the destiny of the nation.

In conclusion, Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative is more than a tree-planting campaign--it is a transformative national movement with global relevance. By mobilizing millions, restoring ecosystems, and instilling a culture of environmental responsibility, Ethiopia demonstrates what collective action can achieve. As climate challenges grow more urgent, the world can draw valuable inspiration from Ethiopia's example: the path to healing the planet begins with planting a single seed, sustained by vision, unity, and purpose.

