Ethiopia: HOE Embraces Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative

Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) is gaining significant traction across the Horn of Africa (HoA), with regional and international partners actively joining the country's ambitious environmental campaign.

From tree planting along cross-border railways to diplomatic participation, the movement is fast becoming a model of collective environmental stewardship.

Today's massive tree planting campaign themed: "In the 7th years- 700 Million Trees". The campaign aims to plant 700 million seedlings in a single day as part of a broader target of 7.5 billion trees during the rainy season. The initiative, launched in 2019 by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD), seeks to combat climate change, reverse deforestation, restore degraded land, and increase forest coverage to 30 percent by 2030.

A highlight of the regional collaboration is the joint effort between Ethiopia and Djibouti, where over 1,000 employees of the Ethio-Djibouti Railway representing both nations participated in planting trees along the railway corridor. This act not only supports ecological restoration but also strengthens people-to-people ties and symbolizes growing cross-border solidarity.

The Ethio-Djibouti Railway CEO Eng. Takele Uma said the campaign reflects a shared commitment to sustainable development and regional cooperation. Ethiopia has previously supplied Djibouti with hundreds of thousands of seedlings to support urban greening and reforestation efforts.

The GLI has also extended support to Kenya. In an interview with ENA, Kenya- Ethiopia Friends Association Chairperson Joe Akech revealed that Ethiopia has donated around 2 million seedlings to Kenya, encouraging other African nations to emulate the initiative. "Most African countries should follow Ethiopia's example to protect the ecosystem," he noted.

International support has also surged. Members of the diplomatic community in Addis Ababa, including ambassadors and embassy staff, have been participating in tree planting activities in solidarity with Ethiopia's environmental goals.

During the launch of the fourth round of the campaign, former African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat praised the initiative as a continental model: "The Green Legacy Initiative is exemplary and should be emulated by other African countries."

In 2023 alone, Ethiopia planted more than 566 million seedlings in a single day, surpassing its target. Diplomats from countries including China, Poland, Belgium, Namibia, France, Nigeria, and others took part, with Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima among the prominent participants. The U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin Massinga, as well as representatives from Russia, Denmark, and the EU, have also shown continued support.

Since its inception, the Green Legacy Initiative has drawn global attention for its ambition and scale. In its inaugural year, over 350 million trees were planted in one day, far exceeding the 200 million target, establishing Ethiopia as a leader in continental reforestation efforts.

As the HoA faces growing threats from climate variability, desertification, and land degradation, Ethiopia's Green Legacy is setting a precedent for integrated regional action--one that combines environmental resilience with diplomacy, development, and hope for a greener future.

BY MESERET BEHAILU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 31 JULY 2025