Ethiopia: Seven - Year On - Ethiopia's Green Legacy Drives Regional Reforestation Momentum

Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative, launched in 2019, and has significantly increased the country's forest coverage from 17.2% in 2019 to 23.6% in 2023. This ambitious national effort continues to make remarkable strides in reforestation and environmental restoration.

The planting campaign began with 4 billion seedlings in 2019, followed by 5 billion in 2020, and over 6 billion in 2021, totaling 18 billion seedlings in its first three years. This upward trajectory has persisted, with over 7.2 billion seedlings planted in the 2022/2023 season and 7.5 billion trees in 2024.

According to reliable sources, Ethiopia planted 32.5 billion tree seedlings over the first five years of the initiative. An additional 7.5 billion seedlings are being planted during the current rainy season. Now in its seventh round, the initiative aims to reach 47.5 billion seedlings this year and a cumulative total of 50 billion trees by 2026.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) officially launched this year's campaign on June 27, 2025, underscoring the government's ongoing commitment to mobilizing nationwide participation. This year's Green Legacy campaign is themed "Renewal through Planting." At the launch event, Prime Minister Abiy emphasized the program's comprehensive and national character.

"This year alone, we aim to plant enough seedlings to bring the total to 47.5 billion. With continued commitment and participation, we aspire to reach 54 billion seedlings by next year," he noted.

He also took to X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude noting, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Ethiopians who believed in this vision--to those who took part, touched the soil, planted the seedlings, nurtured them, championed the cause, and supported the dream, both at home and abroad."

Furthermore, the Prime Minister called on all sectors of society, including the diplomatic community, to actively engage in the initiative, which he described as "a daily symbol of Ethiopia's renewal, resilience, and collective spirit."

As part of this year's campaign, 700 million seedlings are scheduled to be planted in a single day on July 31, 2025, contributing to the broader goal of 7.5 billion seedlings for the year.

The Green Legacy Initiative was launched with the vision of restoring degraded landscapes and combating deforestation. Its objectives extend beyond tree planting, aiming to enhance biodiversity, improve water retention, and strengthen carbon sequestration as part of Ethiopia's broader climate change mitigation strategy.