Nigeria: Minister Meets Chairman, MD of South West Commission, Urges Collaboration

The Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh has charged the leadership of the South West Development Commission (SWDC), to prioritise collaboration and shared vision as they assume full responsibilities.

The Minister disclosed this on Tuesday when he played host to the Chairman-designate, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, and the Managing Director-designate, Dr. Charles Akinola, who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Although the Commission is yet to be formally inaugurated, the visit marked a significant step in pre-inaugural consultations to align strategic priorities for the South West region under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

Welcoming the visitors, Minister Momoh emphasised the importance of early engagement and synergy in laying a solid foundation for the success of the Commission.

"The South West Development Commission is a crucial part of our national development framework, and I believe both of you bring a wealth of experience to this assignment. However, experience alone is not enough -- what will drive success is synergy, mutual respect, and a clear commitment to delivering results for the people," the Minister stated.

Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, known for his legislative acumen and deep understanding of regional development dynamics, expressed appreciation for the Minister's warm reception and guidance. Dr. Charles Akinola--a development expert, scholar, author, and noted authority in governance--echoed the commitment to building a results-driven institution that will complement the Federal Government's developmental blueprint.

As the SWDC awaits formal inauguration, today's meeting sets the tone for a proactive and coordinated leadership committed to unlocking the socio-economic potential of the South West geopolitical zone.