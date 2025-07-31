Southern Africa: SADC and Partners Officially Launch the Africa Trade Competitiveness and Market Access Programme.

document

The Southern African Development Community (SADC), in partnership with the European Union (EU), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and the International Trade Centre (ITC), officially launched the Africa Trade Competitiveness and Market Access (ATCMA) SADC Programme on the margins of the 8th SADC Industrialization Week held in Antananarivo, Madagascar on 28th July 2025.

The €25 million EU-funded regional initiative is designed to enhance trade competitiveness, strengthen regional Quality Infrastructure, and boost intra-African and Africa-EU trade.

The ATCMA-SADC Programme was launched as part of the 8th SADC Industrialization Week (SIW), reinforcing the strategic alignment between economic transformation, regional integration, and the Africa-EU Partnership. The launch session brought together various stakeholders including high-level Government representatives, policymakers, private sector, development partners and the media. The event also included extensive virtual participation, facilitating broader stakeholder engagement across the region.

The Programme is Jointly implemented by UNIDO and ITC aims to increase the competitiveness of Southern African small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in high-potential value chains by improving market access, aligning products with international standards, and enhancing the region's Quality Infrastructure. By doing so, the programme will contribute to the broader goals of advancing sustainable industrial development, fostering economic diversification and value addition, and increasing employment opportunities in the SADC region.

The programme will place a strong emphasis on supporting women-led and youth-led SMEs, boosting economic inclusion, promoting access to finance and sustainable business practices within the region. It will also facilitate the development of fair, resilient and sustainable regional and international supply chains and contributing to Africa's deeper integration into global trade.

The SADC component forms part of the wider €200 million EU-funded Africa Trade Competitiveness and Market Access (ATCMA) umbrella programme, which includes one Continental component and five regional components covering COMESA, ECOWAS, EAC, ECCAS, and SADC, as part of the EU's Global Gateway strategy.

Speaking at the ceremony, His Excellency David Ralambofiringa, Minister of Industrialization and Trade of Madagascar said: "The ATCMA SADC programme offers a unique opportunity to develop key value chains in the SADC region. The programme is an opportunity for us to strengthen the capacity of our SMEs to export, diversify, add value and compete on the international stage. This is not merely about improving market access but also about removing technical barriers, enhancing product quality and supporting economic actors in the region."

The SADC Deputy Executive Secretary for Regional Integration Ms. Angele Makombo N'Tumba, highlighted that "The ATCMA-SADC Programme, supported by the European Union is a timely and strategic initiative. It comes at a crucial moment when SADC is intensifying efforts to implement the SADC Industrialization Strategy and Roadmap (2015-2063), a cornerstone of the regional integration agenda. As we launch this important initiative, let us reaffirm our dedication to a region that thrives through innovation, inclusivity, sustainability, and partnership, she said.

Mr. Catalin Gherman, Deputy Head of Cooperation of the EU Delegation in Botswana underscored that the comprehensive Trade Competitiveness and Market Access Programme reflects the strength and depth of the long-standing partnership between the European Union and SADC and illustrates the robustness of the cooperation with the implementing partners.

He said that EU is committed to supporting the objectives of the programme, and the SADC efforts in reducing market access barriers, strengthening the regional and national Quality Infrastructure systems, and value chain development, building a more integrated and prosperous region.

He underlined that the Programme also contributes to the Global Gateway Africa-Europe Investment Package, which aims to mobilize €150 billion in Africa to support the green and digital transformation of the continent. Catalin Gherman reiteraited the EU commitment to working closely with institutions across the borders and sectors to operationalise the Programme and ensure that it delivers meaningful and tangible results on the ground.

Mr. Diego Masera, UNIDO Representative of the Southern Africa Regional Office stated that SADC, the EU and UNIDO embarked on a journey decades ago to build a strong trade partnership. "Today, we are gathered with a shared vision to enhance Africa's trade competitiveness and unlock market access across SADC", he said. He called for the deepening of regional integration to empower local industries, strengthen Quality Infrastructure system, boost value addition and diversification and create pathways out of poverty through inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

ITC Director of Country Programmes, Mr. Escipion Joaquin Oliveira Gomez underlined that for ITC, the SADC component of the ATCMA offers a strategic opportunity to empower small businesses in the region to play a greater role in regional, continental, and global value chains, strengthening industrial growth, boosting productivity, and driving the shift of regional economies towards higher value-added goods.

The ATCMA-SADC Programme reflects a strong, joint commitment by SADC Member Staes, the European Union, and the United Nations to advance regional integration, inclusive industrialisation, and sustainable economic development in Southern Africa. Furthermore, it supports the operationalization of the SADC Industrialization Strategy and Roadmap (SISR 2015-2063) and contributes to the achievement of the SADC Vision 2050 and the aspirations of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the African Union Agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).