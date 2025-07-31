Southern Africa: The Republic of Madagascar Signs the SADC Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency

document

During the margins of the 8th SADC Industrialisation Week, the Minister of Energy and Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Madagascar, Honourable Olivier Jean-Baptiste signed the SADC Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (SACREEE) Intergovernmental Memorandum of Agreement (IGMoA) on 29th July 2025. The signing ceremony was held during the opening ceremony of the SADC Industrialisation Week and witnessed by the SADC Deputy Executive Secretary for Regional Integration, Ms. Angele Makombo N'tumba. Madagascar becomes the 12th SADC Member State to sign the SACREEE IGMoA, show casing the country's commitment to uptake of clean and green energy, energy efficiency and increasing energy access for the people of Madagascar.

Since its establishment the SACREEE Intergovernmental Memorandum of Agreement has now been signed by twelve (12) SADC Member States namely Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Out of the twelve (12) Member States seven (7) namely Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Mauritius, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe have submitted SACREEE instruments of ratification.

The SADC Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (SACREEE) was established in 2015 by the SADC Energy Ministers and endorsed by 35th SADC Council of Ministers Meeting, with a mandate to promote increased access to modern energy services and improved energy security across the SADC Region through the promotion of market-based adoption of renewable energy and energy efficient technologies and energy services.

SACREEE is located and operates from Windhoek, Namibia based on the SADC Council of Ministers approval, as recommended by the SADC Ministers responsible for Energy, for Namibia to be the host Country for SACREEE.