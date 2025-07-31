Uganda: Kibirige Wins Inaugural Toolit Golf Memorial

31 July 2025
The Independent (Kampala)
By Phillip Corry

Kampala — Marvin Kibirige won the inaugural Brian Toolit Memorial Golf tournament yesterday at the par 72 Kitante Golf Course at the Uganda Golf Club.

Kibirige won the 2-day tournament by 3 strokes with a score of 5 under par, 137. The Namulonge-based professional took the lion's share of the sh17 million prize kitty by bagging sh5 million.

Michael Tumusiime, an elite amateur golfer, together with Ronald Rugumayo finished runner-up with a score of 2 under 141.

The two-day tournament attracted a field of 112 elite amateurs and members of the Uganda Professional Golfers Association and was held in memory of professional golfer Brian Toolit, who recently died due to cancer.

The UPGA and fellow golfers put their resources together to organize this tournament, which will be held annually, with the association planning to hold a much bigger tournament in Jinja, where Toolit grew up. Abraham Ainemani and Irene Nakalembe completed the top 5 with similar scores of 2 under par.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.