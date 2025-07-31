Uganda: Kibirige Wins Inaugural Toolit Golf Memorial

Kampala — Marvin Kibirige won the inaugural Brian Toolit Memorial Golf tournament yesterday at the par 72 Kitante Golf Course at the Uganda Golf Club.

Kibirige won the 2-day tournament by 3 strokes with a score of 5 under par, 137. The Namulonge-based professional took the lion's share of the sh17 million prize kitty by bagging sh5 million.

Michael Tumusiime, an elite amateur golfer, together with Ronald Rugumayo finished runner-up with a score of 2 under 141.

The two-day tournament attracted a field of 112 elite amateurs and members of the Uganda Professional Golfers Association and was held in memory of professional golfer Brian Toolit, who recently died due to cancer.

The UPGA and fellow golfers put their resources together to organize this tournament, which will be held annually, with the association planning to hold a much bigger tournament in Jinja, where Toolit grew up. Abraham Ainemani and Irene Nakalembe completed the top 5 with similar scores of 2 under par.