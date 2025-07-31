Uganda: Govt Engages Hotel Owners to Assess Tourism Apprenticeship Program Progress

The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities (MTWA) has commended hospitality sector players for their role in equipping young Ugandans with practical skills through the ongoing tourism apprenticeship program.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement at the Source of the Nile Hotel in Namanve, the Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Ms. Doreen Katusiime--represented by Undersecretary Geoffrey Sseremba--reaffirmed government's commitment to building a skilled hospitality workforce.

"The ministry targets young unemployed graduates from hospitality-related fields. Currently, 150 apprentices are undergoing training at UHTTI," she said.

The meeting brought together hotel owners, tourism industry stakeholders, and education officials to evaluate the progress of the program, which started last year as part of government efforts to close the school-to-work transition gap.

"I commend all those who hosted our first cohort of apprentices. Many of them were retained by their host employers. I also want to thank the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development for their support," Ms. Katusiime added.

Despite the program's early successes, Ms. Katusiime acknowledged that the sector still grapples with challenges, including a shortage of skilled local workers and the dominance of foreign professionals.

Richard Kawere, Principal of the Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI), emphasized the importance of industry participation in ensuring the program's success.

"University graduates often lack practical skills. Employers play a vital role in making the apprenticeship model work," Kawere said.

He revealed that UHTTI has developed online training programs tailored for industry employees unable to attend physical classes. Additionally, the institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI) to train and certify staff, with plans to extend the program to industry partners next year.

Kawere also announced that a law passed in March elevated UHTTI to college status, with a rebranding process currently underway.

Providing insight into the structure of the program, UHTTI Academic Registrar Richard Nkonge said the apprentices undergo 30% off-job training at the college and 70% on-job training at host institutions.

"The apprentices are graduates who have struggled to find employment. They are on contract, receive remuneration, and gain practical skills that make them employable," Nkonge said. "This is an industry-led training model, and that's why many of our apprentices are retained."

Deputy Principal Moses Kaneene urged employers to assess apprentices objectively.

"Sometimes trainees return to the institute with extremely high scores--like 96%--and we question if this reflects their actual competencies," he noted.

Stakeholders praised the apprentices' contribution but raised concerns about selection and expectations.

"The industry needs smart, presentable individuals. Sometimes the apprentices you send fall short of this. Also, their salary expectations are often too high," said Innocent Magezi, Food and Beverage Manager at Nob View Hotel in Ntinda.

Reuben Tumwikirize, General Supervisor at Hotel Kash in Mbarara, expressed concern over reports of some apprentices outsourcing their report writing.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development Permanent Secretary David Kibenge, Work-Based Learning Officer Ibrahim Wako Kisu applauded the program's progress.

"We have not received any grievances, which shows the program is being implemented effectively," he said.

Launched last year, the apprenticeship program admitted 90 participants in its first cohort, who are set to graduate from UHTTI in November. The second cohort of 150 apprentices began off-job training on July 1 and will soon transition into the industry for practical experience.

The initiative falls under Objective IV of the Tourism Development Program and aims to develop a pool of skilled personnel along the tourism value chain.