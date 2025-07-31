Zambia Seeks One-Year Extension of IMF Bailout Program

TLDR

Zambia is seeking a 12-month extension to its ongoing bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government said in a cabinet statement

The current 38-month Extended Credit Facility, originally set to end in October 2025, was approved in August 2022 with an initial value of $1.3 billion

Zambia defaulted on its external debt in 2020 and has since worked toward restoring financial stability through a restructuring deal with official creditors

Zambia is seeking a 12-month extension to its ongoing bailout programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government said in a cabinet statement released Wednesday.

The current 38-month Extended Credit Facility, originally set to end in October 2025, was approved in August 2022 with an initial value of $1.3 billion. The facility was later raised to $1.7 billion, of which about $1.55 billion has been disbursed.

Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has been authorised to request the extension formally. According to the statement, the goal is "to consolidate the gains achieved during the programme period into 2026" and continue supporting reforms aimed at stabilizing the country's economy.

Zambia defaulted on its external debt in 2020 and has since worked toward restoring financial stability through a restructuring deal with official creditors. However, talks with some commercial and regional lenders, including Afreximbank, remain unresolved.

Last week, the IMF approved a $184 million disbursement following its fifth review of the programme.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zambia Business International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

Zambia's request to prolong its IMF programme signals continued reliance on multilateral support as it navigates a fragile post-default recovery. The country's debt restructuring journey has been closely watched across Africa, especially after it became the first African nation to default during the COVID-19 pandemic. While Zambia secured a restructuring agreement with bilateral creditors under the G20 Common Framework in 2023, private creditor negotiations have lagged. The extension of the IMF deal into 2026 could provide a needed anchor to push through remaining reforms and fiscal adjustments. It may also reassure bondholders and investors looking for stability before engaging in new financing. Zambia's case highlights the slow pace of sovereign debt resolutions under current frameworks, with countries like Ghana and Ethiopia facing similar delays. Extending the IMF programme could also help Zambia secure concessional financing, manage inflation, and preserve gains in social spending amid ongoing external pressures.