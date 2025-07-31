Uganda: Migrant Workers' Body to Sue Govt Over Deaths Abroad

31 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The Federation of Uganda Migrant Workers' Associations (FUMWA) has notified government of its intention to drag it to court over the number of Ugandans who have died abroad during work.

In a notice through its lawyers of Guma and Company Advocates, FUMWA has petitioned the Attorney General notifying his office of their intention, to sue the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development for negligence, breach of statutory and constitutional duties and failure to protect Ugandan migrant workers through its licencing and regulation of recruitment agencies.

"The ministry's regulatory framework suffers from significant deficiencies in monitoring and protecting workers cleared for deployment through recruitment agencies that lack jurisdiction or presence in destination countries," the migrant workers' body says in the petition.

"To make it worse, the ministry suspended licenses of recruitment agencies that had already deployed migrant workers under their follow-up and support, disguising this as a protective measure."

The body says the suspension of the licences for some of the labour recruitment agencies didn't solve anything since it didn't protective mechanisms or support for workers already deployed by the same suspended companies, follow ups and engagement.

"This has left numerous migrant workers vulnerable to abuse, exploitation, disappearance, torture and neglect, with no urgency responsible for their follow-up or assistance."

According to the migrant workers' body, the Gender ministry's actions and systemic failures constitute breaches of statutory duty, negligence, and violations of international obligations under ILO Conventions Nos. 97 and 181, the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights, and bilateral labour agreements between Uganda and Saudi Arabia and conventions and agreements duly ratified.

It says , the migrant workers as other workers ought to have protection as enshrined in different legislations and conventions .

The migrant workers' body says it wants government to carry out an immediate search, rescue, and repatriation of stranded or abandoned Ugandan migrant workers abroad and provide full accountability on all the USD 20 which are funds collected on job per vacancy and deployment clearance by the Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development.

FUMWA also recognition by government as the official umbrella body representing migrant workers, ratification of ILO Convention No. 189 and suspension or recall of bilateral labour agreements with countries that have not ratified the convention and enactment of a comprehensive Act of Parliament regulating recruitment and deployment of migrant workers.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.