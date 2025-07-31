Uganda: Kamya - Upcoming IGG Summit Will Renew Uganda's Commitment to Fight Corruption

Inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya has expressed optimism that Uganda's hosting of the upcoming East African Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (EAAACA) Summit will reinvigorate the region's shared resolve to confront corruption and reinforce transparency and the rule of law.

Speaking after a meeting with President Museveni at State House, Kamya revealed that she formally invited the Head of State to deliver the keynote address at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the EAAACA, scheduled for November 20, 2025, in Kampala.

"This AGM is more than a regional gathering--it is a powerful moment for East African states to renew their resolve in tackling corruption, strengthening institutional cooperation, and upholding the rule of law," Kamya said.

The summit will bring together heads of anti-corruption agencies, legal and policy experts, civil society leaders, and international partners from across the East African Community (EAC).

Delegates will explore joint strategies to curb corruption, promote transparency, and strengthen cross-border cooperation.

Kamya noted that her meeting with President Museveni also covered key national priorities in the anti-corruption agenda and Uganda's preparations for the landmark event.

Founded in 2007, EAAACA is a regional body that promotes collaboration among national anti-corruption authorities in East Africa.

Its core objectives include facilitating mutual legal assistance, sharing best practices, and enhancing institutional capacity across member states.

This year's summit is expected to feature high-level panels on asset recovery, cross-border investigations, whistleblower protection, and the deployment of digital technologies in anti-corruption efforts.

Participants will also assess progress made by member states and outline future strategies for more effective governance reforms.

The Kampala meeting comes at a time when East African nations are intensifying anti-graft initiatives in response to growing public demand for accountability.

Organisers believe the summit will help galvanise political will and foster unity in the region's collective fight against corruption.

As Uganda finalises its preparations, the country is set to welcome regional dignitaries and stakeholders for what is being described as a pivotal moment in shaping East Africa's governance future.