Uganda: Kajjansi Police Arrest Notorious Phone Snatching Suspect 'Mr Kampala'

Police in Kajjansi have arrested a man believed to be behind a wave of phone snatching incidents in the area, following a robbery reported earlier this week.

The suspect, identified as Kizito Yasin--alias "Mr. Kampala"--was apprehended after Ayebale Pearl reported a case of simple robbery on July 29, 2025. According to the report filed at AKRIGHT Police Station, Pearl was walking to work when two men on a red Haojue motorcycle snatched her phone and sped off.

Acting swiftly, Kajjansi Police launched investigations that led to the arrest of Kizito. Officers found him in possession of a red Haojue motorcycle with tilted number plates, raising further suspicion.

The victim later identified him as one of the men involved in the robbery.

Police spokesperson SSP Patrick Onyango confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on July 31, noting that Kizito had only recently completed a two-year sentence at Kigo Prison for a similar offense.

"Since his release, there has been a noticeable increase in phone snatching cases in the Kajjansi area," Onyango said.

"We believe Kizito may be linked to a series of these incidents, and further investigations are ongoing."

Authorities say the arrest is a breakthrough in efforts to curb a recent surge in petty street crimes, particularly those involving motorcycle-riding thieves.

Kizito remains in police custody as detectives continue to compile evidence and pursue possible accomplices.

Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity, particularly involving motorcycles with tampered number plates.