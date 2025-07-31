Uganda: Gen Kajuba Takes Over As UPDF Armoured Division Deputy Commander

Brig Gen P. K. Kajuba has officially assumed the role of deputy commander of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) Armoured Division, taking over from Col Griffins Kantinti.

The transition was formalised during a handover event held at the division's headquarters in Masaka.

The event was officiated by Maj Gen Deus Sande, the current commander of the Armoured Division, who applauded both leaders for their commitment and service.

"I congratulate Brig Gen Kajuba on this new appointment and thank Col Kantinti for his exemplary leadership," Maj Gen Sande remarked, further highlighting the value of unity and collaboration across all ranks.

Col Kantinti, who is heading off to pursue an advanced military course, conveyed gratitude to the UPDF leadership, his commander, and the soldiers under his command.

In his farewell remarks, he stressed the importance of discipline, enhanced personal safety ahead of the political season, and maintaining strong teamwork within the force.

The ceremony drew attendance from officers of various ranks and personnel within the Armoured Division, underscoring the significance of the leadership transition.