Uganda: No Physical Tickets for CHAN At Namboole

31 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

The State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang has confirmed that there will be no physical tickets sold for the upcoming CHAN 2024 tournament scheduled to begin on Saturday August 2, 2025.

The tournament will be co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania.

While addressing Parliament, Minister Ogwang revealed that all ticket purchases will be made exclusively online, following a directive from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) made on July 25.

"The tickets can be purchased on Internet online only, and CAF has established a dedicated sale link for all market tickets for the cohost venues in Uganda and the sister countries," Ogwang said.

He further explained that payments for the tickets will be facilitated through accredited platforms including MTN, Airtel, and Visa card providers, all integrated into the official CAF ticketing system.

In addition, Ogwang announced that CAF had approved the public commencement of ticket sales for matches in all three host nations; Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania, for the tournament.

*Ticket Prices*

According to the minister, ticket prices for matches will vary by category. Ordinary tickets will cost Shs10,000, Silver category tickets will be sold at Shs30,000, while Platinum tickets will go for Shs50,000 per match.

Uganda has been placed in Group C, where they will face heavyweights Algeria, Guinea, Niger, and South Africa.

Uganda kick off their CHAN 2024 journey on August 4, against Algeria at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole at 8pm.

