Uganda: John Kikonyogo - Nandala Mafabi Is Ready to Lead Uganda

While appearing on Sanyuka Morning Xpress, FDC spokesperson John Kikonyogo confirmed that Nandala Mafabi is running for president under the FDC banner and defended the party's direction.

"In FDC, no one has the right to stop another from contesting. We come together and choose who is best to lead," he said.

He stressed that the party remains strong despite past exits. "No one who has left held a higher rank than Gen. Muntu, but the party stayed," he added.

Kikonyogo highlighted FDC's commitment to transparency and structure:

"There is no money that ever came to the headquarters in Najjanankumbi.

"What will restore FDC's glory is the manifesto. Everything we believe in is written down."

On collaboration with other political players, he noted:

"You must first prepare yourself. We have our candidate, and that makes working together easier."

Defending Mafabi's credentials, Kikonyogo asked:

"How can you belittle someone like Nandala Mafabi? He's a director at the World Bank. If he became president, Uganda could attract more investment."

He concluded with a call to reflection:

"What does internal democracy mean? What are we offering the people?"