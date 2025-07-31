Uganda: John Kikonyogo - Nandala Mafabi Is Ready to Lead Uganda

31 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Penny Atukunda

While appearing on Sanyuka Morning Xpress, FDC spokesperson John Kikonyogo confirmed that Nandala Mafabi is running for president under the FDC banner and defended the party's direction.

"In FDC, no one has the right to stop another from contesting. We come together and choose who is best to lead," he said.

He stressed that the party remains strong despite past exits. "No one who has left held a higher rank than Gen. Muntu, but the party stayed," he added.

Kikonyogo highlighted FDC's commitment to transparency and structure:

"There is no money that ever came to the headquarters in Najjanankumbi.

"What will restore FDC's glory is the manifesto. Everything we believe in is written down."

On collaboration with other political players, he noted:

"You must first prepare yourself. We have our candidate, and that makes working together easier."

Defending Mafabi's credentials, Kikonyogo asked:

"How can you belittle someone like Nandala Mafabi? He's a director at the World Bank. If he became president, Uganda could attract more investment."

He concluded with a call to reflection:

"What does internal democracy mean? What are we offering the people?"

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.