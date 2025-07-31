Zimbabwe: Lecrae Announces Reconstruction World Tour Ahead of New Album, Kicking Off September 4 in Zimbabwe

Four-time Grammy Award-winning artist, author, actor and activist Lecrae has formally announced his headlining Reconstruction World Tour, on the heels of unveiling the release date for his tenth studio album, Reconstruction, due August 22nd.

The world tour will kick off in Harare, Zimbabwe on Thu, September 4th and stretch until December 6th in Brisbane, Queensland. Along the way, the 42-day run will make stops in Lecrae's hometown of Atlanta, including nights in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Nashville. The trek will also make landfall in many countries and territories throughout Africa and Australia.

Special guests Miles Minnick, Gio, 1K Phew, and Torey D'Shaun will join Lecrae on select dates throughout the tour.

Presales start on Wednesday, July 30th, ahead of the general sale on Friday, August 1st.

Making his anticipated return to the stage, the tour will mark one year since Lecrae's last outing in 2024 for The Final Church Clothes Tour! The fan favorite is slated to perform songs from his decorated catalog, as well as music from his upcoming album.

Beyond the music, Lecrae has fostered a direct relationship with his local community. Last Monday, the Grammy-winner held a back-to-school drive in the heart of Atlanta alongside nonprofit City Takers. With over 100+ people in attendance, both fans and residents alike joined Lecrae in assembling backpacks filled with essential school supplies for students across the city.

As a special treat to fans, Lecrae revealed the features on Reconstruction with a one-of-a-kind mailer that went out to one thousand of his most active supporters. Each mailer included a handwritten note from the Reach Records founder, and a QR code linking to The Workshop - an online community where fans can access early music, content, and engage to earn points for incentives.

Continuing his mission of bringing Christ to the culture, he now gears up to make international headlines with his renewed stage presence, ultimately setting the tone for an unstoppable and intentional run. The announcement also heralds the arrival of Lecrae's forthcoming album Reconstruction - his first solo project since 2022's Church Clothes 4 LP.