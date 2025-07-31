Zimbabwe: Emmanuel Mandiranga Returns to Zim PSL, Joins Manica Diamonds

Former Dynamos and CAPS United forward Emmanuel Mandiranga has joined Manica Diamonds as part of its mid-season transfer signings.

Mandiranga is making his return to the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League since 2022.

The 29-year-old forward was in Mozambique, where he played for UD Songo since 2023.

Although details of his contract have not been revealed, NewZimbabwe.com understands that Mandiranga started to train with the Mutare-based side on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Manica Diamonds has released midfielder Issa Sadiki on loan to Chicken Inn FC.

Sadiki joined the club in January from Dynamos, but he unfortunately struggled to make it into the team.

Manica Diamonds is one of the relegation candidates in the league, currently on position 16 on the log with 23 points, 13 ahead of the bottom-placed Kwekwe United.