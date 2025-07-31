East Africa: Uganda Diabetes Association Dismisses Claims Linking Staple Foods to Rising Diabetes Cases

The Uganda Diabetes Association (UDA) has refuted recent media reports suggesting that staple Ugandan foods like matooke and kalo are responsible for the rising prevalence of diabetes in the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, UDA described the claims as "grossly erroneous and misleading," arguing that they lack scientific basis and misrepresent nutritional science.

"The assertion that staple foods cause diabetes is scientifically unsubstantiated," the association stated.

"Singling out matooke and kalo without compelling evidence is not only misinforming but also alarmist and sensationalist."

The reports referenced a qualitative study led by Dr. Juliet Kiguli that focused on how social norms around diet influence individual behaviour.

However, UDA emphasised that the study did not establish a causal link between traditional foods and the onset of diabetes.

Citing global and local research, UDA stressed that the real dietary threats come from the increased consumption of highly processed foods and high glycaemic index items such as chips, sugar, white rice, posho, sodas, and packaged juices.

"These kinds of food cause a sudden spike in an individual's blood sugar levels," the association explained, adding that most traditional Ugandan staples have such as matooke, sweet potatoes, yams, and cassava (when not processed into flour) have low to moderate glycaemic indices and do not cause rapid increases in blood sugar.

UDA advised the public to continue consuming traditional foods in moderate portions and to pair them with other nutrient-rich foods for a balanced and healthy diet.

"We appreciate the role of the media in raising awareness about diabetes, but urge editorial teams to ensure accurate reporting by relying on scientific evidence and expert consultation," the statement concluded.

UDA, a registered non-governmental organisation and member of the International Diabetes Federation, reaffirmed its commitment to promoting evidence-based public health communication and protecting the rights of people living with or at risk of diabetes in Uganda.