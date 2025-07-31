South Africa: Nine Wasted Years - State Capture and the Failure to Implement the Zondo Commission's Recommendations

The Zondo Commission provides a valuable framework to eradicate State Capture and we must begin implementing its recommendations. We simply cannot afford another nine wasted years.

This year marks nine years since advocate Thuli Madonsela released the "State of Capture" report and three years since the "State Capture Commission" came to an end. R1-billion was spent on the State Capture Commission, yet we still have no significant progress in addressing State Capture cases.

What we do have is multiple excuses from institutions tasked with implementing the commission's findings and recommendations. The Civil Society Working Group on State Capture has been tracking the implementation of the findings of the commission, and what we have found is a generally lacklustre approach to addressing State Capture.

How can we expect corruption and State Capture to be eradicated if we are failing to implement the most basic of recommendations that were set out in the commission's report?

The Zondo Commission

The Zondo Commission, led by Former Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, was a commission of inquiry into allegations of State Capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector, including organs of State. It came about from the findings of former public...