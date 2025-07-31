Kenya: SGA Security Introduces Electric Vehicles Into Fleet

Nairobi — SGA Security has incorporated electric vehicles (EVs) into the fleet as part of the company's carbon footprint cut measures.

The EVs, sourced from Electric Transits Africa, will be deployed under its Security Alarm Response fleet.

"The deployment of these electric vehicles is a pilot initiative, with plans to scale in the future as part of a broader strategy to shift towards clean, energy-efficient mobility solutions across all SGA operations," said Electric Transits Africa co-founder and CEO Wout van Blommestein.

This comes at a time when private and public firms in the country are adopting EVs to reduce emissions amid global warming.

Already, Kenya Power has introduced EVs into its fleet with plans to install 45 EV charging stations by this year.

In 2024, the number of EVs in Kenya rose by 41.1 percent compared to 2023 due to national and private sector efforts to decarbonise the transport sector, according to the Energy and Petroleum Authority (EPRA).

The transport sector accounts for approximately 25 percent of the country's carbon dioxide emissions, which is the primary greenhouse gas responsible for climate change.

According to a report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the transport sector in Nairobi alone contributes to about 60 percent of the city's air pollution.

"The integration of electric vehicles into SGA Security's fleet is a powerful demonstration of how private sector leadership can accelerate the shift toward sustainable mobility and a cleaner, healthier future for all," said UNEP Head of Sustainable Mobility Rob de Jong.