Tanzania: Beyond Legislation - Tackling Deep-Rooted Cultural Norms to End Child Marriage in Tanzania

30 July 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Sinqobile Makhathini

To end child marriage, Tanzania must go beyond changing laws. The government and civil society need to invest in energising initiatives that are aimed at eradicating child marriages from the grassroots to national levels.

Tanzania may have raised the legal age of marriage for girls from 14 to 18 following the 2016 landmark ruling that is hailed as a milestone for gender equality. But the reality on the ground continues to tell a different story.

In many communities, child marriages persist, cutting short girls' education and reinforcing deeply rooted gender inequalities.

Although the law now treats boys and girls equally in terms of the minimum age for marriage, the practice persists largely unchanged. Nationally, 29% of girls marry before the age of 18, compared with just 4% of boys.

In regions such as Shinyanga and Tabora, child marriage rates among girls remain alarmingly high, reaching up to 59% and 55% respectively. These figures reveal a troubling disconnect between national legislation and local realities faced by boys and girls across Tanzania.

Child marriage, sometimes referred to as early marriage, is a formal or informal union involving a person under the age of 18. This practice remains widespread not just in Tanzania, but across Central and West Africa and South Asia. In Tanzania, gender inequality, tradition, poverty and social expectations continue to fuel early marriages, particularly for girls.

Boys are also subjected to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.