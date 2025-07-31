South Africa: Woolies Announces a Retail First - Life-Changing Benefits for Thousands of Employees

30 July 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Woolworths has announced a first-of-its-kind benefits package designed to change the lives of thousands of its employees.

In addition to the range of benefits already available to them, as of July this year, over 24 000 Woolworths employees have access to health insurance for the first time. The company is the first in the retail sector to step forward with a tailor-made, comprehensive benefits offering of this scale.

Thousands of Woolworths frontline employees in the retailer's stores and distribution centres now have access to private, day-to-day medical care, including general practitioners, dentists, optometrists, and acute and chronic medication. In addition, the company has brought together healthcare and wellness support in a more integrated and accessible way which will be facilitated through the Momentum Health4Me Gold programme. The offering also brings together healthcare, risk cover, and wellness support into an integrated, digital platform which is designed to provide meaningful support, and peace of mind for its people.

Momentum, Woolworths' partner in the initiative, applauded the programme. "This initiative is true game changer for the industry. This partnership exemplifies Woolworths' commitment to making a real difference in the lives of South Africans by providing access to affordable, quality healthcare services, death, disability,...

