South Africa: Journey Through Kimberley - Explore the Legends, Battlefields and Vibrant Life of the Diamond City

Discover the secrets of Kimberley -- A well-known, old city shaped by conflict, captivating characters and, most of all, diamonds.iscover the secrets of Kimberley -- a well-known, old city shaped by conflict, captivating characters and, most of all, diamonds.

When the first 20,000-odd fortune hunters arrived after many days of travel from Cape Town along the Diamond Way, they were met by vast empty plains and visited by horrendous dust storms and locust plagues.

The many tent bars stayed open all day and all night, as kopje-wallopers (the local name for diamond middlemen) slaked their giant collective thirst. And into all of this excitement and confusion came young Barney Isaacs, soon to be reincarnated as Barney Barnato, actor, prize-fighter, seller of smelly cigars and, initially, a kopje-walloper whose fortunes were about to change for the better.

Boutique hotel

The engine room of Kimberley was, of course, the Big Hole. It was once a respectable piece of geography called Colesberg Kopje. Then it disappeared and became The Big Hole, currently residing on Tucker Street in Kimberley.

In its time, it yielded 2,000-odd kilogrammes of diamonds from just more than 22 million tons of excavated earth.

The Big Hole has a wonderful museum around it, complete with an Old Town where you can still hear the old honky-tonk piano and...